New stalemate in military dialogue between India and China – Prinza Latina

The conversation ended in a stalemate and the two sides blamed each other, The Hindu reported.

A statement from the Indian side said its representation made “constructive recommendations” to resolve the “remaining areas”, while the Chinese military put forward “unreasonable or unrealistic demands” on its counterparts.

Negotiations focused on the third phase of development to reclaim Patrol Point 15 in the city of Hot Springs, as part of an extension of what is currently known as the Line of Control, which temporarily separates the two most populous countries. From Earth and with nuclear weapons.

The Indian side attributed China’s efforts to change the status quo in violation of bilateral agreements to the situation on the common border and the need for the neighboring country to take appropriate action to restore peace and tranquility.

The above is in line with the guidance given by the respective foreign ministers at a recent meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where they agreed to resolve the remaining issues as soon as possible, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Tajik capital, Indian diplomat Subramaniam Jaishankar and his Chinese envoy, Wang Yi, exchanged views on the status of the secession line.

This Sunday, at least both sides agreed to develop new patrol protocols.

Since the conflict began in May 2020, the two sides have held talks at different political, diplomatic and military levels, and as part of the agreement, withdrew from both banks of Pangong Lake in February and from point 17. Kokra area in August.

The remaining friction zones are Hot Springs, Demsok and Depsong. While the deal to settle the Hot Springs case is pending, officials said the Demsok and Depsong cases are difficult issues to resolve.

Senior military leaders from India and China last met at the Sushul-Moldo border crossing in India in July.

Those negotiations lasted nearly nine hours and it was agreed to resolve the pending issues expeditiously, in accordance with existing agreements and protocols, as well as to maintain the pace of negotiations and negotiations.

The recent round of talks comes in the wake of two recent incidents between India and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Last week, troops from the two countries clashed for some time near Yangtze in the Tawang sector of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, but the conflict was resolved within hours after contacts between the respective commanders.

Tensions have gradually eased since a fierce border clash in the Kalwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, while China cited four victims.

As a result of military and diplomatic talks, both forces completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south shores of Lake Bangkok in the Himalayas in February this year. Guarantee of peace.

India and China do not share a well-defined and demarcated border, which is the product of a complete tradition of British colonialism that looks like the sword of Tomocles on both peoples.

The Royal Line of Control (LoC) is a temporary border that stretches for thousands of kilometers from the Indian state of Ladakh to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The British colonialists left the borders unmarked and left it to the explanation of the interested parties after independence.

Since 1993, various bilateral agreements have been signed to resolve the issue peacefully, and they note that military means will not be used when dealing with the border situation.

For many pacifists, ‘dancing dragon and elephant together’ is only valid for China and India, as Beijing’s ambassador Sun Weidang suggested in May 2020.

acl / abm