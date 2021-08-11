New struggles in Paraguay: Various unions mobilized for Assun

A new day of social discontent was recorded in the capital, Asuncion, this Tuesday Paraguay, Where Hundreds of people from various trade unions rallied against the government and for breaking its promises Accepted by the executive last March, President Mario Apto Pentes took to the streets across the country demanding his resignation.

Farm workers, doctors, teachers and truck drivers lined the streets of the city, In the heart of the capital, to demand government Way Complies with agreements purchased a few months ago, which promised to improve the living conditions of the population and trade unions across the country.

Teachers are demanding a restructuring of the payroll, with doctors adjusting working hours and compensating physicians for salary delays. For their part, farmers are demanding the injection of more than $ 15 million to reclaim their crops and reactivate the country’s agricultural sector. Paraguay.

Half of the mass vaccination promise has been fulfilled.

Now, the mobilizations of the day have been added to the general strike of heavy cargo ships that have been suspended since last week on La Costenera Avenue in the center of the Paraguayan capital, where they are demanding the approval of the controversial cargo law. Price and decent income for drivers.

The only promise kept

One of the promises made by the government Paraguay The country’s minimum wage, which rose 4.4% last July, has already been raised. Now, the average daily wage is at $ 88,051 guaranteed, which equates to $ 12.74 per day; The guarantee was 2,289,324 per month, about $ 331 per month.