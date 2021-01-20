New viral strains are emerging, and states are expanding vaccine distribution

The Vatican provides vaccines for the homeless
ROME – The Vatican has begun offering the Govt-19 vaccine to homeless people and plans to expand the program in the coming days.
An initial group of 25 people living in apartments run by the pope’s chief beggar received footage in the Vatican’s auditorium on Wednesday. They began receiving vaccinations last week with Pope Francis, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI and other Vatican staff and their families.
The Vatican, as a sovereign city-state, has arranged for its own vaccine distributions, and its first jabs are the Pfizer-Bioentech displays. Italy has been carrying out its own vaccination campaign, but to date, the National Health Organization has given priority to health workers and the elderly.
Francis calls for the global availability of footage, especially for the poor and the most vulnerable. He said it was ethically necessary to take the vaccine and that the vaccine and the virus would reveal incredulity to suspects because “you are playing not only with your own health but also the health of others.”
Canada is also asking Piton for help in obtaining Pfizer-Bioentech vaccines
TORONTO – Canada will not receive any Pfizer-bioentech corona virus vaccines next week, 50 percent lower than expected next month, officials said Tuesday, asking Canada’s most populous provincial president, Joe Biden, to share a million. Sizes from Pfizer’s Michigan plant.
Maj. Gen. Danny Fordin, who spearheads the distribution of logistics and vaccines in Canada, said it was a major reduction, but that Pfizer was still expected to fulfill its contract obligation to ship four million units to Canada by the end of March.
U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer last week confirmed a temporary reduction in its Covit-19 vaccine to Europe and Canada, while improving production capacity at its plant in Bursa, Belgium. Pfizer’s Belgian plant offers all footage delivered outside the United States
Doug Ford, the prime minister of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, said he was angry. Noting that there was a Pfizer plant in Michigan, he asked Biden to help Canada.
“Our American friends, help us,” Ford said. “You have a new president, there is no excuse for this. Help us.”
The Beijing suburb is implementing strict isolation measures after 6 cases have been reported
Local authorities on Wednesday imposed tough new measures on 1.7 million people south of the Chinese suburb of Beijing.
Some parts of the district are completely sealed as they cannot go outside for any reason Report issued by local authorities Weibo, a Chinese social media site. Across the district, schools are closed and public spaces such as hotels and shops are only allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
The district confirmed its first Govt-19 case at a local school on Monday, resulting in more than 1,000 students and faculty members. The joint is placed under isolation, According to China’s Global Times.
There have been 757 cases of Govt-19 spread domestically in China in the past week, and 15 million people have been vaccinated, according to government figures.
Germany forces medical quality masks in transport and in stores
Amid fears that further infections of the corona virus could push the country into a deeper health crisis, Germany has made it mandatory to wear medical quality masks in stores and on public transport, a government statement said.
The penalty for not wearing a medical mask varies from state to state. In Bavaria, for example, offenders can be fined up to 250 euros and about $ 300.
Germany joins Austria in enforcing strict guidelines on medical quality face masks. In Austria, FFP2 masks will be required from January 25.
The news came as German President Angela Merkel announced at a news conference on Tuesday evening that the country would extend its national lockout until February 14. The lockout was previously scheduled to end on January 31st.
