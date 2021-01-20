New viral strains are emerging, and states are expanding vaccine distribution

The Vatican provides vaccines for the homeless

ROME – The Vatican has begun offering the Govt-19 vaccine to homeless people and plans to expand the program in the coming days.

An initial group of 25 people living in apartments run by the pope’s chief beggar received footage in the Vatican’s auditorium on Wednesday. They began receiving vaccinations last week with Pope Francis, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI and other Vatican staff and their families.

The Vatican, as a sovereign city-state, has arranged for its own vaccine distributions, and its first jabs are the Pfizer-Bioentech displays. Italy has been carrying out its own vaccination campaign, but to date, the National Health Organization has given priority to health workers and the elderly.

Francis calls for the global availability of footage, especially for the poor and the most vulnerable. He said it was ethically necessary to take the vaccine and that the vaccine and the virus would reveal incredulity to suspects because “you are playing not only with your own health but also the health of others.”