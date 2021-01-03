New York is the fourth state to record 1 million Govt-19 cases

New York has become the fourth state to record more than 1 million Govt-19 cases since the onset of the corona virus infection.

As of Saturday, there were 1,014,044 confirmed cases in New York, according to NBC News. California tops the list with 2.3 million confirmed cases, more than any other state in the country. In Los Angeles County alone, about 806,210 cases were reported as of Saturday, according to public health officials.

Florida and Texas have 1.3 million cases and 1.7 million cases, respectively.

On Saturday, the United States announced more than 350,000 corona virus-related deaths.

Public health officials in New York say the official number represents a significant number of cases because many people in the New York City area were infected with the corona virus last spring because the test was often unavailable. NBC New York reported.

“As we begin 2021, I urge all New Yorkers to see their best angels and follow the practices we know to prevent the spread of this virus – wash your hands and wear a mask that is socially distant,” State Secretary Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city plans Vaccinate 1 million residents in January alone.

The United States ended 2020 with the worst and most contagious month since the outbreak began.

More than 77,000 people died in December, while 6.4 million people were infected with the virus. Delayed attempts to vaccinate people. The second deadliest month was April 2020, in which more than 58,000 people died.

At least four cases of the Govt-19 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, have recently been reported in Colorado, California and Florida, but public health experts believe it is spreading to other parts of the country.

On Saturday, 43 staff from the Kaiser Permanent San Jose emergency department in California tested positive for Covit-19 from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1, hospital officials said.

The hospital said all areas of the emergency department were engaged in in-depth cleaning and that staff who tested positive for Covit-19 were suspected of having the corona virus due to symptoms and were following guidelines isolated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospital is investigating whether an employee who went to the emergency department on Christmas day may have intentionally caused airborne droplets to spread while wearing air-conditioned clothing with a fan.

Officials said such clothing would no longer be allowed inside the buildings.

“If there was any exposure, it would have been completely innocent and very accidental because the person had no symptoms of COVID and only tried to lift the spirits of those around them during the most stressful time,” the hospital said in a statement.