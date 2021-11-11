Nicaragua demands respect and the OAS refuses to discuss its “status”

This content was released on 11 November 2021 – 18:21

Washington / Guatemala City, November 11 (EFE) .- The Organization of American States (OAS) in Nicaragua today demanded respect and refused to discuss its “situation” there, especially after President Daniel Ortega won the election on the 7th, a major blow to the international community. The area has been described as “ridiculous”.

During a plenary session of the regional body chaired by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Prolo, Nicaraguan Representative Michael Campbell said, “Nicaragua respects itself, Mr. President.”

“This delegation very categorically rejects the inclusion of Item 24 on the agenda of this General Assembly,” the Nicaraguan official used.

It ruled on a draft resolution on the “situation in Nicaragua” presented by representatives of Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. Guatemala hosts almost until Friday.

Campbell added that Nicaragua condemns “the continued manipulation of this system to the detriment of the people of Nicaragua.”

In addition, it demanded that all members of the Inter-American Organization “adhere to the basic principles of national sovereignty, the right to free self – determination and the right not to interfere in internal affairs.”

The proposed resolution on the “situation” in Nicaragua condemns the Central American nation’s ignorance of the diplomatic and technological efforts undertaken by the OAS since June 2019 to promote “representative democracy and the protection of human rights”.

In last Sunday’s elections in Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega sought to declare the re-election “free, fair or transparent, not democratically legal” and “as Nicaraguan democratic institutions followed.” Was severely undermined by the government. “

On November 7, Campbell insisted that the mandate of the Nicaraguan people had been “renewed” in a free, transparent and sovereign manner by the vote of 3 million Nicaraguans. Being. “.

After completing the turn to talk about the Nicaraguan delegation, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic asked for their part to be included in the “situation in Haiti” agenda, which is exacerbating the process of political, social and economic crisis. Its leader was assassinated on July 7 at his home.

With Sunday’s results, Ortega, who has ruled since 1979 and 1990, will be guaranteed another five years as president, again with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president.

Guatemala is the host country of the 51st General Assembly of the OAS, which will hold its second consecutive year due to the Govt-19 epidemic from June 10 to 12, dominating the controversial elections in Nicaragua. The motto is “For a Renewed America”. EFE

