Nicaragua is the first country to purchase WHO-approved Covit-19 vaccines

In the file image, see the size of AstraZeneca’s Govt-19 vaccine. EFE / Bagus Indahono



Managua, Dec. 18 (EFE) .- Nicaragua has offered $ 15.8 million to purchase the first vaccine against the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved Covit-19 vaccine when measuring the dosage of the AstraZeneca formula. Government of Nicaragua this Saturday.

The Central American country received a 50% down payment on its purchase of 1.25 million doses of AstraZeneca yesterday afternoon, Friday, according to official data.

Although Nicaragua already uses WHO-approved AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Covishield formulas, they have arrived in the country through donations from countries such as Canada, Spain, the United States, France, and India, or through the Kovacs mechanism. ., Which guarantees medicines to poor countries, as well as a single dose loan from Honduras.

Nicaragua, which has announced since 2020 that it has $ 100 million in funding to obtain vaccines against Govt-19, has dedicated these resources to purchasing formulas not yet approved by the WHO. Sputnik V and Sputnik Light or Cuban Abdala and Soperana 02 of Russian descent.

All the formulas obtained in Nicaragua helped inject 75% of the population over the age of two, according to government statistics.

However, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) put Nicaragua’s vaccination coverage in the range of 35.7% to 38.6%, making it one of the most backward countries in the United States.

The Govt-19 epidemic has killed 215 people and caused 17,411 infections, according to the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health.

For its part, the Kovit-19 Citizen Observatory Physicians’ Network reported 5,964 deaths and 31,269 suspected cases of pneumonia and other symptoms of the disease.

The Nicaraguan government has generated criticism and concern from the PAHO for failing to establish social action to prevent the spread of the disease and promote social action in a way that does not affect the economy.