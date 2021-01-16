The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who created the famous Nabam female photograph during the Vietnam War is Washington D.C.

Photographer Nick Wood went to dinner with a friend on Thursday night when someone came up to him and stabbed him. NBC Washington Reports.

“What happened last night, we had a problem with,” he said. “I did not see that person dealing with me last night. I hear him screaming, but it’s too late for me. He has already stabbed me.”

Wood, 70, who was born in Vietnam, said he fell to the ground and struck metal fences around a tree.

Nine-year-old Kim Fook, Center, operates near Trang Bang, Vietnam, after the June 8, 1972 aerial Napam attack. Nick Wood / AB file

He described an attack Instagram post.

“He hit me and injured my ribs, back and left leg. I have the same leg metal from the motor in the Vietnam War,” Wood wrote. “The Secret Service must come and help very quickly.”

Mark Edward Harris, a fellow award-winning photographer and longtime friend of Wood’s, told NBC Washington that Woodin was photographed after the attack. He said the suspect was caught by police.

The day before the attack, Wood received the National Art Medal from President Donald Trump. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday, and it is unclear whether Wood was targeted or whether the attack was random.

Yud became famous for photographing 9-year-old Kim Fook running down the street following a Nepam attack during the 1972 Vietnam War.

After the photo was taken, he took the little girl to the hospital, where doctors were able to save her Associated Press.

Wood, who worked for The Op until he retired from the store in 2017, has won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1973. He was the first journalist to receive the National Art Medal, the highest award given by the Central Government.

Wood told NBC Washington that he plans to stay in DC by taking office to take photos.