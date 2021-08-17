Nicolas Maduro supports direct dialogue with the United States

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Monday called for the establishment of a direct dialogue with the US government. To participate in bilateral affairs from a position of recognition and respect for sovereignty.

At an international press conference from the Miraflores Palace (headquarters of the administration), The president reiterated his desire to resume relations between the two countries in response to Washington’s hostile policy against Caracas.

“Everything will be easier if there is a little good feeling in the ruling elite of America”When raised the opportunity to open direct talks with the administration of Joe Biden at the dialogue table in Mexico, the head of state stressed.

Maduro called for the immediate removal of the unilateral compulsory measures adopted by the US government As a fundamental concept for progress in negotiations with the most radical section of the Venezuelan opposition.

The official stressed that the policy of sanctions is having a devastating effect on the social life of the country As part of its strategy for regime change in the South American nation, it is creating a peaceful bombardment of humble people.

Faced with this situation, the President stressed that Venezuela has the potential to mitigate the negative effects of the embargo, the negative consequences of which – he pointed out – should not act as a sham for efforts to guarantee national development.

“The United States should remove the barriers, but when that happens, we must activate all the manufacturing economic machinery of the country”Maduro insisted.

Similarly, he stressed the failure of all destructive actions and Occupations promoted by Washington to end Bolivian revolution Including attempts to establish a parallel government and the provocation of civil strife that led to armed intervention.

“They used all the models for us to divide the armed forces, to provoke the invasion of Colombia.To assassinate high-ranking political and military officials of the country; We defeated each other, with intelligence, with perseverance”, He recalled.

(With information from Prinza Latina)