Caracas, Jan. 2.- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the progress made in the country in 2021, describing it as the year of democratic institutions and the year of peace.

“We need to remember this year 2021 because it is the year of democratic institutions, the year of integrating social peace. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous work done by all the powers of the state in this regard,” he said. The president mentioned in his message ahead of the end of this year.

Maduro spoke about the achievements of the Venezuelan people in various fields such as culture, sports and economy, in defiance of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

He also praised the establishment of Venezuela’s new National Assembly (AN, parliament), in which 92% of the seats are occupied by Savistas. On the other hand, the President He highlighted the progress of judicial power in the “significant, substantial, and necessary” reforms to guarantee the effective and quality implementation of justice in the country.

In addition, he noted the renewal of the National Electoral Council (CNE), a public authority in the Bolivarian country, which has three rectors with an official profile and two opponents. According to Maduro, the organization demonstrates global democracy, independence and political sovereignty, with calls for local and regional elections on November 21.

Refers to a new corona virus infection that causes COVID-19, The Venezuelan president has stressed that the goal of achieving 90 percent of the vaccine by 2021 has been achieved.

On Sunday, Maduro stressed that 2021 was the first year of Caracas economic growth since the criminal embargo of US imperialism began against his country. He praised the people’s opposition to the situation and their determination to “advance on the basis of collective action” and “promote all economic sectors.”

Venezuelan authorities have repeatedly denounced North American “economic terrorism” as an obstacle to the fight against the health crisis and a major factor causing millions of losses to the South American nation. The world is at a dead end. (With Telesur information)