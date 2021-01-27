Northwest Online M.Ed. U.S. The program is among the top 100 news outlets

Northwest College Master of Education Program U.S. Ranked 91st out of more than 300 schools in News & World Report’s 2021 Best Online Programs Rankings.

Only two Iowa schools have higher rankings than the Northwest Program, and only one council for Christian colleges and universities across the country ranks higher.

“We are pleased that the U.S. News Ranking reflects the assurances we often receive from our students about the quality of our online programs,” says Dr. Rebecca Hoy, Dean of Northwest College Graduate School and Adult Learning. “The Northwest attaches great value to the experience of our students online. We work hard to provide high quality, relevant programs taught by experienced and caring teachers at an affordable price, in a flexible format for working adults. Furthermore, we are committed to providing students with incomparable service and support through their programs, and the data confirms our success in that endeavor. ”

Northwest M.Ed. Degree in eight tracks: Early Childhood, Childhood + Approval, Education Administration + K-12 Primary Approval, Primary Teacher, Special Education, Special Education + Approval, Teacher Leadership and Teaching History. Graduate level approvals and certificates are available. Northwest began offering online graduate programs in education in 2015, and now enrolls 446 students.

U.S. News ranking programs are based on data involving student involvement, services and technology and faculty certification and training and expert opinions.

Northwest is ranked 102nd in the online bachelor’s degree category at more than 360 schools. Northwest offers two degree completion online programs: In childhood And RN to BSN.