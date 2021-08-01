Nuclear and Economy, Priorities of the New Iranian President Raisi

The challenge for Iran’s president-elect, Ibrahim Raisi, is to resume nuclear talks with the United States and reactivate the economy. afp_tickers



Extremist conservative Ibrahim Raisi will take office as Iran’s new president on Tuesday, challenging the resumption of talks to defend the international agreement on US sanctions and the health crisis and the nuclear document.

Raisi, who won the June presidential election marked by record-breaking victory, was won by moderate Hassan Rohani, who concluded a deal with major powers in 2015 after 12 years of tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, despite his refusal to try to build a nuclear weapon.

Raisi, 60, a former chairman of the Judicial Commission, will officially begin his four-year term in parliament on Thursday following the approval of the election of Supreme Adviser Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Clement Therme, a European University institutional researcher in Italy, explains to the AFP that Rice’s “main” goal is to “improve the economic situation by strengthening economic ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbors.”

This, he says, “creates an economic model that will protect Iran’s economic growth from US political choices and decisions.”

In 2018, former President Donald Trump lifted the United States from the 2015 agreement and re-imposed sanctions against Iran. In response, Iranian officials abandoned most of their key obligations to control the controversial nuclear activities of the treaty.

According to Therme, Rice’s priority is to “lift US sanctions” but “improve quality and increase trade” with non-Western countries such as China and Russia.

– Different path –

Sanctions have stifled Iran, mainly as they seek to halt oil exports. According to the International Monetary Fund, the Iranian economy contracted by more than 6% in 2018 and 2019.

In the winter of 2017-2018 and again in 2019, Iran was the scene of demonstrations with an economic background. Last July, residents of the oil-rich province of Questan (southwest) protested against water shortages.

The economic crisis has been exacerbated by the corona virus outbreak. Iran is the country most affected by Govt-19 in the region.

“Rohani believed that he could quickly solve all the country’s problems,” says Syed Lailas, a reformist Iranian economist who called him an “idealist” for the West. But for this adviser to several Iranian presidents, Raisi will choose a different path.

In fact, Ayatollah Khamenei, who has the last word on key documents such as nuclear power, warned again this week that “relying on the West will not work.”

– “Best Deal” –

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has expressed interest in returning to the 2015 deal and has begun direct talks with Iran. .

The deal extends west to Tehran and the UN.

Although the Vienna talks appear to have stalled until Raisi’s inauguration, Raisi has made it clear that he will not negotiate merely for the sake of negotiations and will defend “national interests.”

Six rounds of talks took place in Vienna from April to June.

Iran has no intention of rushing, Therme says. “The new Conservative government wants to show that it can achieve a better deal than the previous government.”

The fate of the economy, among other things, depends on the future of the nuclear deal, said Syed Lilas. “If Iran declares not to continue negotiations, sanctions will last.”

But he hopes Washington and Tehran will find a compromise, saying “Iran and the United States cannot pursue the status quo.”