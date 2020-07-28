A female was killed in an clear shark attack off the coastline of Maine on Monday, in what may well be the very first fatal shark assault in the state’s heritage, CBS affiliate WGME-Tv set studies. Maine Maritime Patrol reported a witness noticed the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

On Tuesday, the Maine Division of Maritime Assets recognized the sufferer as 63-12 months-old Julie Dimperio Holowach from New York Town, CBS Boston described. After the assault, officers claimed swimming is limited to waistline-deep or shallower h2o at Popham and Reid Point out Park, WGME reported.

JUST IN: Soon after an evident lethal shark attack around Harpswell, Maine officials say swimming is restricted to waist-deep or shallower drinking water at Popham and Reid State Park: https://t.co/syKKIiS1zt pic.twitter.com/eHdHpBQM4P — CBS 13 News (@WGME) July 28, 2020

Two kayakers helped the human being get to shore, and an ambulance furnished even more assistance, but she was pronounced lifeless at the scene, Maritime Patrol explained.

The identify of the lady was not out there late Monday.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark assault in Maine, New England shark specialist James Sulikowski advised the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, explained it can be probable the shark mistook the person for meals.

“We can conveniently be mistaken for a seal … as a shark’s evening meal,” he explained to the newspaper.

The condition Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use warning in close proximity to Bailey Island and to stay away from swimming near schooling fish or seals.