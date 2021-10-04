Oh. Next.- Palestinian leader Abbas receives an Israeli delegation in Ramallah

04-10-2021 During a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Health Minister Nietzsche Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Fraz in Ramallah. The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, received a delegation from the Israeli government in Ramallah from Health Minister Nietzsche Horowitz and Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Fraz. Twitter Merits Policy



Madrid, 4 (Europa Press)

Therefore, the local newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’ points out that two ministers of the Meredith Social Democrats have held a second such meeting with Abbas in recent months.

“If we lose hope, we will lose the future,” Abbas said of their meeting, while calling on the remaining members of the Israeli government to come to Palestine.

For his part, Horowitz noted that his creation works to “keep the two-state solution alive” within the Israeli government. “Don’t let it disappear, don’t ruin the possibility of achieving it in the future because there is no other solution,” he said.

However, the Palestinian leader stressed the importance of “ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and global peace,” according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In addition, Abbas focused on the importance of ending the Israeli government over the Palestinian territories, and called for an additional halt to the demolition of homes.

In connection with Abbas’ call for the remaining government coalition, Israeli Prime Minister Nafdali Bennett has promised no plans to meet with the Palestinian leader.

In addition, the president, the defender of Israeli settlements, has made it clear that he will not return to the peace process under the current government, and reiterated his opposition to the Palestinian state. End terrorist groups in the area.

Both leaders attended the UN General Assembly last week, where Bennett did not mention the Palestinians, while Abbas called on Israel to return to pre-1967 borders.