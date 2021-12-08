Olaf Scholz is now the new president of Germany

Social Democrat Olaf Scholes was elected federal president today by the German parliament, where his party and his future government allies, the Greens and the Liberal Party, are in the majority.

The new president received 395 votes, 303 against and 6 abstentions. His coalition with the Greens and Liberals adds 416 seats out of a total of 736, although the number of delegates is 707.

Olaf Scholes succeeds Conservative Angela Merkel, who will transfer power 16 years later to his deputy and finance minister of his last major coalition.

The investment session takes place after the signing of a coalition agreement between the three organizations that will form the new government, which separately approved the agreement negotiated between their leadership in the previous days.

Equality government

The new government, the unprecedented trio at the federal level, will be the most equal in German history because eight of its 16 ministries, including the presidency, will be occupied by women, including four with a national interest. Security and Foreign Policy: Foreign, Interior, Security and Development Assistance.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), which won 25.7 percent of the vote in last September’s general election, has seven ministries in addition to the presidency.

The Greens, who received 14.8 percent, will hold five portfolios, including the Superior Ministry of Economy and Climate, which will be co-chaired by their co-chair, Robert Hebeck, while their co-chair will be occupied by Annalena Barbach. Foreign Affairs.

Four ministries were allocated to the FPD with 11.5 percent in the last election. It will go to its chairman, Christian Lindner, including the main department of European financial power.

Excitement for Merkel

Speaker of the House Social Democrat Bärbel Bas welcomed Merkel into the audience gallery.

Despite repeatedly announcing that she would not occupy any new political position, Merkel, who has not been elected to a deputy post in the generals, was greeted with long applause by members of parliament. Among the audience was former President Heckhard Schrder until the arrival of Merkel’s predecessor and last Social Democrat, Scholes German Chancellor. (dpa / afp / efe)