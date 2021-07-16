July 16, 2021

“Olympic fight” calls on UN and armed groups during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Madrid, 16 July. (Europa Press) –

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all nations and armed groups to respect the “Olympic fight” that will take place from July 23 to July 8 during the next Olympics in Tokyo. Following the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

“I urge all parties to the conflict to respect the Olympic struggle during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and to move forward in weeks and months,” Guterres said in a statement issued by his office.

“In a few days athletes from all over the world will come together in Japan for the Olympics and Paralympics. They had to overcome great obstacles to participate in the midst of the corona virus epidemic,” he said.

“We must show the same strength and unity in our efforts to bring peace to our world. The Olympic fight is a traditional call to silence weapons during the Games,” the UN Secretary-General explained.

Therefore, he defended that “people and nations can use this leisure time to establish lasting ceasefires and find paths to lasting peace.” Fight for recovery. “

