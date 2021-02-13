Olympic swimmer Clet Keller has been charged with further involvement in the riots in the American capital.

The two-time gold medalist, 38, was initially charged in January by federal officials for three offenses: obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct and entry into a restricted building.

On Wednesday, he returned a fresh charge of seven counts, including a major arbitration, civil disorder, obstruction of official action, trespassing into a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a capital building.

Calls to the numbers listed for Keller were not withdrawn Friday and his lawyer was unable to comment immediately.

A Video A Townhall media reporter posted on Twitter. On January 6, Keller was shown inside the Capitol with a group of supporters of President Donald Trump. In the video, the crowd is pushed against police officers who try to destroy Rotunda.

Keller was seen in the scenes wearing his “USA” jacket. No video has been released showing Keller taking part in any violence at Capitol.

Sarah Hirschland, chief executive of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement in January that she condemned the “actions of the rioters in the American capital.” USA Swimming released a statement expressing similar sentiments.

Keller, who was captain of Michael Phelps, did not publicly address his alleged involvement in the Capitol.

The athlete was last registered as a member of the USA Swimming Association in 2008. After retiring from the game, he worked as an independent contractor for Colorado Springs real estate firm Half & Lee, but resigned last month.

More than 200 people have been blamed for the riots after pro-Trump supporters violated the Capitol in protest of an election college referendum confirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory.