Omigron | Corona virus: Joe Biden pledges to expedite donation of vaccines to other countries in the face of new variant of COVID-19 | The world

President of the United States, Joe Biden, Pledges this Thursday to accelerate donations to other countries for vaccines against Govit-19 Due to the expansion of the Omigron variant, two of these cases have already been identified United States.

In a speech explaining his strategy for tackling the epidemic this winter, Biden promised that his government would provide an additional $ 200 million to other countries in the next 100 days, until mid-March.

“This will put us on track to deliver more than 1.2 billion doses to other parts of the world (since the onset of the epidemic).” Biden said in a speech from the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in the United States (NIH, in English).

To date, the United States has donated more than 275 million COVID-19 vaccines to 110 countries, including 94 million doses to African countries, according to the White House.

However, the Biden administration has confirmed that it has set aside adequate doses for its own people to be vaccinated, which does not address the suspicion of vaccines: only 59% of Americans are vaccinated at full schedule and 21% at booster dose.

The president stressed that he would always make sure that Americans.They are protected“Before helping other countries, but not just donating vaccines, he thought “A moral obligation”, Rather than helping to stop the proliferation of new varieties that can reach your country.

“America is doing its part, and we will do more. But this is a global epidemic and we must fight it together. This includes helping countries that are not particularly friendly to us.” Biden, for example, said the government sent vaccines to Nicaragua despite political tensions.

Biden thanked South Africa for the announcement “Quickly“To the world of the origin of the Omigron variant, by confirming it “Encourage and Appreciate” That kind of transparency allows infection to be controlled.

From next Monday, the President reiterated that all travelers to the United States must submit a negative test for the corona virus at least 24 hours prior to flight, regardless of vaccination status or country of departure before the new Omigron. Variation.

Minnesota authorities announced a second outbreak this Thursday after a man who traveled to South Africa discovered the first confirmed case of the Omigran variant in the United States on Wednesday in California.

Minnesota resident who traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 conference attended by 53,000 people between November 19 and 21. “Mild symptoms”Already resolved Govt-19.

According to the criteria Learn more

______________________________

Recommended video

The new variant of Covit-19, first detected in South Africa, was classified as “Concerned” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, B.1.1.529, and will be named “Omigron”.