Open letter from UNHCR, IOM and WHO to G20 leaders and government

Open letter to G20 leaders and government from UNHCR, IOM and WHO on October 29, 2021.

During the celebration of G20 In Italy in recent days, those responsible for this UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), The International Organization for Migration (IOM) And this World Health Organization (WHO) Have directed An open letter to the heads of state and government of the countries with the most economic resources in the world Gathered there. The full text from the UNHCR translation (including minor systematic changes, highlighted in bold) is given below.

The Became the G20: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, USA, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and the European Union. Spain attends as a permanent guest (as do many international companies). In addition, each summit is attended by other invited countries and organizations.

Call for G20 leaders to access immunizations for immigrants

We address you on behalf of the millions of people around the world who are battling the Govt-19 epidemic far from their homes. Some have been forced to flee because of war, conflict, persecution and human rights abuses. Others are moving to escape socio-economic problems or the effects of climate change.

Like all foreigners far from home, many are at risk of being excluded or abandoned. Because of their condition, many face barriers to access to vaccines, diagnostic tests, treatments, care and reliable information.

It is a stark fact that some of the poorest countries in the world have the greatest responsibility in supporting displaced people and other immigrants. These countries need reliable and adequate vaccines and other essential supplies to ensure their vulnerable and overburdened health systems help save the lives of their citizens, migrants, as well as refugees and other displaced people they welcome.

However, the current vaccine parity gap between rich and low-income countries shows that the lives of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people are not taken into account. In high-income countries, 133 doses of covid-19 vaccine are given per 100 people, while in low-income countries, only 4 doses per 100 people are given.

Inequality in the distribution of vaccines takes daily lives and constantly puts everyone at risk. History and science make it clear: The only way to deal with a global public health epidemic like Covit-19 is to take concerted action to ensure equal access to public health resources. We need a strong and collective drive to save lives, reduce suffering and ensure a sustainable recovery around the world.

Although vaccines are a very powerful tool, they are not the only ones. Tests are needed to find out where the virus is, treatments such as dexamethasone and medical oxygen to save lives, and public health measures to prevent the spread.

As leaders of the world’s largest economies, you have the power and responsibility to help control the epidemic by expanding access to vaccines and other tools for people and places where they are in short supply.

The summit in Rome this weekend welcomes the need for “courage and ambition” to overcome some of the greatest challenges of our time, especially overcoming inequality in recovering from the epidemic. G20 leaders, we collectively ask you to make a commitment:

Increase the distribution of vaccines to the world’s poorest people. We call on the major economies of the world to fully fund and implement the Strategic Plan and Budget for Acceleration of Covit-19 Equipment (ACT Accelerator) and distribute it where vaccines, tests and treatments are needed. If we are to recover from the epidemic, we must reach the targets of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of the year and 70 percent by mid – 2022. Guarantee access to vaccines for all immigrants and displaced persons. We call on all countries to ensure access to vaccines, tests and anti-COVID treatment for all people in their territory, regardless of their legal status – including refugees, migrants, migrants, asylum seekers and other people in human trafficking situations. -19. Countries must take concrete steps to remove barriers to vaccinating everyone in their region – for example, the need for specific documents, geographical barriers, the need, in some cases, health seekers to inform immigration authorities, the high costs – and fight against misinformation that raises suspicions about vaccines. Support the fight against COVID-19 in all possible ways available to low- and middle-income countries. Low- and middle-income countries need comprehensive support to financially, politically, technologically and logistically – to vaccinate people quickly and effectively, to expand access to testing and treatment, to implement appropriate public health measures, and to create flexible health systems. Prepare, prevent, diagnose and respond quickly to future health emergencies.

We urge you to take immediate action to mitigate the catastrophe of the epidemic.

Sincerely,

Filippo Grande, UN High Commissioner for Refugees High Commissioner; Antonio Vittorino, IOM Director General; Tetros Adanom Caprais, WHO Director-General

