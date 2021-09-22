PAHO – Bolivia elected member of PAHO / WHO Executive Committee

La Paz and Washington, DC, September 22, 2021 (PAHO) – The Florinational State of Bolivia today was elected a member of the Board of Directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the 59th time. Board of Directors and 73rd. Session of the Regional Committee of the World Health Organization for the United States.

The appointment as a member of the Executive Committee of PAHO is for the period 2021-2024. Bolivia joins Argentina and Jamaica. The new members will be Barbados, Ecuador and the United States, who will replace the countries that finalize their terms at the end of this board of directors.

The Executive Committee is made up of nine member states. Other countries that make up the board are Costa Rica, Haiti, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and Suriname.

During the historical years in which the PAHO was in force, Bolivia adopted this position twice: the first time between 1999 – 2002 and the last time between 2007 and 2010.

The governing bodies of PAHO are the Pan American Health Conference, the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. The latter is made up of nine member states elected by the conference or board of directors – which meets annually and usually consists of representatives of member states headed by health ministers – to serve a stumbling block of three years.

The committee, which meets twice a year, serves as the conference’s working group or PAHO’s board of directors. Special meetings of the Board of Directors of the Office may be convened on his own initiative or at the request of at least three member governments. The Committee has a Consultative Advisory Committee, which is a subcommittee on Planning, Budgeting and Management.

Last December, Bolivia’s recommendation to the Executive Committee was sent to PAHO Headquarters, WDC, by the organization’s Director General Dr. For the attention of Carissa Etienne On February 3, 2021, the Minister of Health and Sports, Jason Marco Asa, received a note from Director Etienne announcing that Bolivia’s application for one of the vacancies on the Board of Directors had been notified to all member states. American Health Organization (PAHO). In turn, elections to the Executive Committee will be held during the 59th Board of Directors of PAHO.

Meeting of the 59th Board of Directors of PAHO

The meeting of the Board of Directors of PAHO creates a forum for the exchange of information on integrated health and the promotion of health and social activities for the prevention and treatment of physical and mental illness on the American continent. During this 2021, discussions will focus on the Govt-19 epidemic.

The Council is made up of representatives from all member states and meets once a year. For the first time in 2020 and for the second year in a row, due to the Govt-19 epidemic, it was held almost and openly for all citizens with live broadcast sessions on the Internet. www.paho.org And YouTube.