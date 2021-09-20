PAHO – Cuba’s Minister of Public Health participates in the 59th Board of Directors of PAHO / WHO

Havana, September 20, 2021 – Cuba’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, addresses the 59th Board of Directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) during the first day session of this appointment. The meeting brings together health ministers and other officials from countries and territories in the region to examine the response to the COVID-19 epidemic and the key challenges facing the United States in this regard.

Dr. Portal Miranda highlighted the island’s results regarding the development of three vaccines against Govt-19 already approved by the National Regulatory Commission, and two vaccine candidates who are in clinical trials. He noted that the process of seeking approval for three immunogens before the World Health Organization (WHO) has begun and that they should be added to the emergency use list. He also commented on the progress of the vaccine in the country:

In May, the vaccination process began, which allowed 72.1% of the two-year-old population to have at least one dose; 49% with a second and 41% with a complete plan. Our goal is to ensure that the Cuban population of more than two years is vaccinated by the end of 2021.

The Minister also stressed that by completing the Vaccine for Children, Cuba could become one of the first countries to protect this important group of the community. On the other hand, he explained that since the middle of the year the national epidemiological situation has been characterized by a daily plateau of about 8,000 cases; 0.85% overall mortality; And the wide cycle of delta variation.

In addition to the above, the headline mentioned his country’s ongoing support in the health sector with 59 countries from all over the world, and also spoke about the international assistance the island has received from many governments, organizations and organizations. In a special way, he thanked PAHO for its cooperation on behalf of the Cuban people. “Unity is the way to recover from this serious crisis and face new challenges,” he said. Finally, he sent an acknowledgment to all health workers anywhere in the world who work tirelessly for the good of life.