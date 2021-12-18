PAHO Revolving Fund – Nicaragua receives 1,252,800 doses of Astrogenogen vaccine purchased through PAHO / WHO.

Managua, December 17, 2021 (PAHO / WHO) .- Nicaragua received 1,252,800 doses of Astrogenogen vaccine against Govt-19, purchased by the Nicaraguan government through the PAHO Revolving Fund. The vaccination campaign is currently being implemented by the Ministry of Health and will strengthen the attitude and security of Nicaraguan people 18 years of age and older.

When the vaccines were received, the Minister of Health Dr. Martha Reyes, Secretary of Health – Dr. Carlos Sans and Representative of the PAHO / WHO – Eng. Ana Treasure, as well as MINSA officials and PAHO.

It is important to highlight that in response to an infection caused by COVID-19, PAHO, in conjunction with health officials, makes recommendations based on the available evidence, including the provision of equipment and supplies, as well as the strengthening of staff capabilities. Health.

At this year’s end ceremonies it is necessary for people to continue to implement preventive measures, and if they have not yet been vaccinated they should go to the nearest health unit.