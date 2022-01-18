Paulsanaro misses meeting Anes, suspicion confirmed that he supports conspiracy against Evo Morales

Jair Bolsanaro has admitted to meeting with former Bolivian President Jeanine Anes, confirming doubts about Brazil’s support for a plot to oust President Evo Morales. Possible encounters could be a tip for getting caught up in conspiracies, secret flights, the escape of ministers and the supply of weapons. In an apparently spontaneous act, the retired captain and president said: “Former President of Bolivia, Jeanine … I was with her once, she was a good man in prison.” Then, angrily, “Do you know what the charge against her is? (Doing) “Anti-democratic acts” The conversation took place in secret, as no official summit has yet been released between the two.

From this statement, According to Bolzano, attacking companies should not be punished with the arrest of the former president, who is being held in a prison in La Paz as he prepares to face a new trial. Bolsanaro did not say when or where the meeting with the woman who practically ruled between November 2019 and December 2020, when President Louis Ars took office, took place. During that period of more than a year The Bolivian president’s plane flew to Brazil frequently and secretly, with or without the approval of the head of state.

Confession

On some Polsonarista YouTube channels, they realized the seriousness of the president’s statements about his appointment with Anes, and they removed them from the air. The president’s opinion or confession may be put to court, which will begin ruling on Añez later this week in a process known as “Conspiracy II” with former military and police chiefs.

A former top official of Morales and an ambassador currently working outside his country, in conversation with Page 12 and anonymously, analyzed the Brasilia-La Paz connection and the elements that could contribute to its immediate new test. “I believe President Bolsanaro’s report is important for this investigation This is evidence that the government of Evo Morales was attacked by an international organization, namely a foreign aid to a conspiracy. We will have to wait for the evolution of this oral inquiry, the former officer proposes, but “if Anes accepts that the meeting took place, he should explain why he did not report it.”

“Ms. Anes is being investigated for using the path of violence for not coming to power constitutionally. The Bolivian people want an inquest into his death in order to come to power, ”the diplomat continued.

Anes, welcome

The secret meeting between Bolzano and Anes was in line with Brasilia’s public support for the movement that ousted Morales. On the morning of November 13, 2019, just hours after Annes took office, Brazil was the first country to congratulate the new government, which was formed “constitutionally”.. Annes Palacio del Cumato was accompanied by Fernando Camacho, leader of the Santa Cruz de la Sierra, nicknamed “Bolsanaro of Bolivia”, and was welcomed in mid-2019 by then-Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Arujo. After the conversation, Camacho and Arazo were photographed with Carla Zambelli, a member of the radical Bolsanaro dynasty.

It is worth noting that the Bolivian coup was not one of the new “soft” genres, as it overthrew Dilma Rousseff in 2016 and former Paraguayan President Fernando Luko in 2012. The one in Bolivia was in classic forms with the participation of the police and military, with some similarities to those that led to the dictatorships of the 60s and 70s defended by the Brazilian president to this day.

Brazil’s support for La Paz civil-military rule continued with the aim of creating regional right – wing hegemony in 2020, with the support of Peruvian candidates Keiko Fujimori and Chile’s Antonio Cast. To that end, it was necessary to prevent Morales’ movement from returning to socialism through the candidacy of Louis Ars, who would finally win by a large margin in October 2020. Brazil was the last major country to express its preferences to Ars, the former Minister of Economy and Finance during the Morales administration.

Flights

In June 2020, Pagina 12 published an article by Felipe Japhor about the “suspicious and contingent flights” of the Bolivian Air Force 001, FAB001, the presidential flight to Brazil, during which Anes spent six months in Palacio del Cumato. The investigation is based on information from the US aviation watchdog FlightAware.

The list of trips to Brazil includes a number of Brasilia where the encounter between Bolzano and Anes could have taken place, as the former captain blamed his rival Luis Inacio during a live broadcast on social media a few months ago. Lula da Silva of the Labor Party, “to support the return of the people of Evo Morales in Bolivia”.

The first flight of FAB001 took place on November 11, 2019, “after the fall of President Morales and before Annes’ assumption,” the Bolivian source who consulted the newspaper said. “In my opinion, the movement of the plane on November 11 is so strange that we do not know whether it will carry anything or bring something from Brazil. I am a business diplomat.

Senator Carvalho

PT’s Brazilian senator Rogelio Carvalho has no doubt Brazil’s involved in the plot against Morales. “From zero to ten, the chances of Paulsonaro supporting the conspiracy are ten.” When asked by the newspaper, he said, “Bolzano gives his full support to anti-democratic or anti-democratic political forces.”

According to Carvalho, Congress can take action on the matter and find out how Bolsanaro’s relations and other possible connections with Anes were.

The border between the two countries, with a length of more than 3,400 kilometers, is an area full of unanswered questions, through which the evidence for the treason movement of 2019 would have passed and by 2020 it would have been the escape zone for Añez officials from its defense ministry. Luis Fernando Lopez and Minister of State Arturo Murillo.

Weapons?

Murillo, a diplomat and former Morales official, recalled that after passing through Brazil, he was imprisoned in the United States for money laundering and other crimes related to the purchase of weapons. He suspects former defense chief Lopez may have been hiding in Brazil. Our source, which we interviewed in August and briefly discussed again on Sunday, refers to FAB001’s secret voyages and highlights the voyage undertaken at the end of December 2020.

The date of the flight coincides with a document from the Bolivian Ministry of Defense stating that a load of weapons must be withdrawn by December 30. “As a simple citizen I wonder, there was a presidential flight to Brazil in December. ?? Yes ”,“ Is there a document in the letterhead of the Bolivian Ministry of Defense stating that arms will be delivered to Brazil? Yes, weapons can be delivered to another country at an airport in Brazil. Is this normal? ”Asks the former Bolivian official.

It concludes by proposing that “contact” points should be investigated in connection with “the ex-president’s departure from the country” and the alleged “distribution of weapons in Rio” that Bolzano had met with Annes.

