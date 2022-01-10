Peace has returned to Kazakhstan after violent riots that killed at least 164 people

Officers of Kazakhstan They confirm that be quiet Six days after the violence, the Central Asian nation’s largest city, Almaty, has returned to the streets Protests Against the state. This Monday The Cossacks Assess the security situation by video conference with representatives of other countries Organization of the Joint Security Agreement.

Some of its members like it Russia, Belarus and Armenia They have established Troops As part of the peacekeeping mission. Work now Clean up all damage At least this created violent riots 164 have died and nearly 6,000 have been arrested.

The struggle against rising energy prices began at that time and became a series Restlessness That spread across the country. In Almaty, one of the places where protests erupted, residents are reacting Reasons In these conflicts.

Oksana Sorokina, director and director of SevenR Logistics, points out: “This is the result of our findings at the end of the year: the shortage of wild priced products was, of course, passed on to the end consumer. In one store, they saw that diapers were more expensive.”

Natalia, a psychologist and points out: “I think from now on the government will pay more attention to the voice of the people and be more interested in listening to what the people have to say.”

When, Curfew and emergency law are still in force across the country.

The death toll will vary depending on who reports it

Local media reported 164 deaths, 103 of them in Almaty, the epicenter of the riots, but the health ministry later denied that he had provided the information.

So far, 26 civilians, 16 police officers and two military personnel have died, including 83 who are in critical condition at the hospital.

This Sunday, the death of another minor was announced, as a four-year-old girl was shot dead inside a car in Almaty, where people condemned the presence of dissidents among the attackers.

Activists condemned the firing of unarmed protesters by security forces in December 1986, when Soviet troops violently suppressed protests against the new leader of the Kazakh Republic, the Russian gunman Kolfin.

The arrests come amid counter-terrorism operations

Arrests continued in various parts of the country in the framework of counter-terrorism operations. Of the 6,000 people arrested in recent days, 134 have committed heinous crimes.

“The situation is under the control of the authorities. The counter-terrorism operation will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists and the restoration of constitutional order,” said Deputy Minister of Defense Sultan Kamaledinov.

One of the detainees, a Kyrgyz national, admitted on television that he had received $ 200 in return for traveling to Almaty and participating in an anti-government rally.

Durgumbev is estimated to have stolen 300 foreigners weapons, supplies and money and detained them while trying to cross the border.

Moreover, he explained that those who took part in the struggle were very well organized. They knew how to disable security cameras and block roads, and they communicated by radio.

“On January 4, at the same time, groups of 500 to 4,000 people gathered in the streets of most parts of the country and began to forcibly take (…) akimat (regional administration),” the minister explained.