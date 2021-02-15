Pentagon agrees to keep and test wreckage from UFO crashes: Researcher

Anthony Pragalia, who wrote a letter to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that the Pentagon has finally admitted to testing UFO crashes, said it had asked for details of all UFO items. A Website, Bragalia said the DIA has released the results of a 154-page test of a mysterious “memory” metal called ‘nitinol’, which, when folded, remembers its original form. Speaking to The Sun, Pragalia said it was a “shocking approval” from the US government and that some of the recovered garbage had “extraordinary capabilities”.

“Now officially referred to as UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) rather than UFOs, this material has been placed with some security contractor for analysis and storage in“ special facilities, ”Bragalia said in a blog post.

Pragalia said the Pentagon was able to learn a few things about construction materials, which have the greatest promise of “materials of the future” that will change lives forever. He said the Freedom of Information demand, first sent out in 2017, was very specific in looking for test results for UFO debris, not with materials already known to science. Also, in a letter to the DIA, Pragalia said the test was carried out by Bigelow Aerospace, one of DIA’s private contractors in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFO material may have been from the Roswell incident

Brogelia believes some of the items tested may have come from the Roswell incident in 1947, when a UFO crashed in New Mexico. Although most of the details of the reports have been modified, what can be collected is that these technologies represent a quantum leap beyond the properties of all known substances. He noted that throughout the official documents, the potential use of certain materials in “advanced space sites” is mentioned.

“The note mentions the desired material properties, such as being very light and hard, similar to the characteristics of debris found in the Roswell crash,” Brocalia wrote.

It is noteworthy that former US President Donald Trump has given the authorities 180 days to reveal everything they know about UFOs. The DIA and the Secretary of Defense were given at least six months to provide information on “unidentified aerial events” to congressional and armed groups. The CIA then allowed all UFO information to be downloaded before last month’s deadline. The US spy agency allowed access to the documents by downloading them from the Black Vault website and the data covering every event of the UAE mapped by the US government.

