September 26, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Peru – Evo Morales reaffirms solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela in France

Obadiah Silva September 26, 2021 1 min read

“Before our respect and admiration for Cuba, Fidel (Castro), now with Miguel (Díaz-Canel), is our salute to that liberated, free and sovereign Cuba,” he called. Ruling Party, Free Peru.

He expressed solidarity with Venezuela, “formerly Hugo Chavez and now Nicolas Maduro” and stressed that “left-wing governments, anti-imperialist governments continue to appear in the Latin American region.”

There is no need to fear the accusations of the Latin American right. They want to demonize Cuba, Venezuela and the Left parties, ‘said Morales.

He called for a power and energy break with the US-led demonization campaign.

He, in his country, was threatened, discriminated against, marginalized and humiliated until the native movement was destroyed 500 years ago.

In Bolivia with actions such as “We decided to break the North American principle of trade union freedom, ideological freedom” and the nationalization of national resources that allowed economic prosperity.

He said the struggle was against “those multinational corporations that are stealing our natural resources” and that nationalization had changed Bolivia’s economic situation.

ifb / mrs / cvl

See also  UNICEF donates about 10 tons of humanitarian aid to Haiti-Prinza Latina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Chavismo urges talks with opposition in Mexico over Alex Saab’s extradition

September 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

First the poor … Haitian immigrants

September 25, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Lebanese president raises foreign support for blast investigation

September 25, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

Peru – Evo Morales reaffirms solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela in France

September 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva
6 min read

Chavismo urges talks with opposition in Mexico over Alex Saab’s extradition

September 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

First the poor … Haitian immigrants

September 25, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Lebanese president raises foreign support for blast investigation

September 25, 2021 Obadiah Silva