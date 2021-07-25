Pictures of the Concord crash that killed 113 people 21 years ago

Concord suffered An accident In his business career, on July 25, 2000, near the Rosie-Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, 113 people died in an accident today, 21 years ago. Its pictures, and shocked the world, can be seen in the video above this news.

The low profitability of the aircraft and the incident the two airlines that operated it announced on April 10, 2003, announcing that it would be permanently suspended from service in the same year. Then, on February 2, 2010, The Judgment For this accident that happened in France almost 10 years later.

History of the Concorde supersonic aircraft

Concorde, a supersonic aircraft built by French manufacturer Aerospatiel and British manufacturer British Aerospace, flew for the first time In trials on January 13, 1963, Entered service on January 21, 1976 and made its last flight in the colors of British Airways on October 24, 2003.

On May 31 of the same year, he last flew with them Air France. They are the two companies that commercially operated the only passenger plane that could travel at twice the speed of sound. This, for example, allowed him to make the journey between Paris and New York in less than four hours, compared to the eight hours used by the sub-reactors of the time. Without a ticket, he would have to cover it in three hours on one occasion.

On the whole, they were made 20 unit units, 14 of which were operated on commercial aircraft, 7 in the colors of British Airways, and another in Air France. Orders and options exceeded 70 units at the time.