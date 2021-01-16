Pilot 2021 ‘U.S. Creates the 100 Best Jobs of News and World Report

U.S. News Looking Businesses It tops the list with “the largest planned number and percentage of openings from 2019 to 2029, as determined by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.” From there, the system is considered Many qualities of work In developing its rankings: “They pay us well, challenge us year after year, match our skills and abilities, not overly stressful, allow us to progress throughout our lives, and provide a satisfying work-life balance. Whether position is required is a concept among job seekers. ”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics breaks pilot careers Aviation and business jobs, Commercial includes “unplanned flights for companies, the wealthy, aerial tours, charter flights and pesticide use”.

According to U.S. News, The pilots in those jobs received an average salary of $ 121,430 in 2019, ranking 14th Best paid jobs. It took 3rd place Best Social Services Jobs The industry in it is “more of a call than a choice and helping people is one of the most rewarding areas.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be 4.8 percent job growth for pilots between 2019 and 2029. U.S. News It is estimated that 6,100 pilot jobs will be opened during that period.

Despite the current decline in pilot demand due to the corona virus epidemic, aviation experts agree that pilots need to retire, switch to other occupations, and return to normal air travel after the epidemic. Boeing makes a prediction Worldwide demand for 763,000 pilots Between 2020 and 2039, and the Canadian simulator manufacturer CAE, a 27,000 new pilots needed By the end of this year and from 2029 to 260,000.