Pink Cat Discovered – Telemundo Miami (51)

SURFSIDE, Florida – Pinks, who lived on the ninth floor of a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, found the cat safe and returned it to his family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Complex, posted on Facebook on Thursday night that a pink-like black cat was found near the rubble of the Surface site and taken to the group’s nearby Miami Beach facility.

A former resident of South Sampling Towers South went to The Kitty campus on Friday and confirmed the cat was his, Vlasek said.

“We are very grateful for being able to help in any way,” Vlasek wrote.

Miami-Tate County Mayor Daniel Levine Kawa said during a news conference Friday night that Pinks was recognized by a volunteer who was feeding cats near the collapsed building.

“I am glad that this little miracle can bring a little light into the lives of the grieving family today and provide a bright spot for our entire community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” said Levin Kawa.

After 16 long and incredibly difficult days, I can share a little good news – the Pinks have been discovered south of the Sampline Towers. From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of our community thank you to the team that played a role in reuniting him with his family. pic.twitter.com/yzDxW6plHG – Daniel Levine Kawa (ay Mayor Daniel) July 10, 2021

The mayor said animal control workers are setting up live traps in the area in hopes of rescuing pets that may have survived the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early hours of June 24. Authorities have confirmed 86 deaths, and the whereabouts of 43 others are still unknown.

Minutes before the building collapsed, the couple were staying in front of the building when the pictures were taken.