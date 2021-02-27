Police are getting a warrant for the murder of a MIT degree in the case of the shooting of a Yale student

Connecticut police have issued an arrest warrant for the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate in the Yale University student shooting case.

New Haven Police Department charges a charge against Kinksuan Bon a Facebook post On Saturday. Authorities say he is on a large scale.

Ban, 29, from Malton, Massachusetts, was previously named “interested person” in Kevin Jiang’s death. A second-year graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment was shot and killed outside his car on Feb. 6.

Police are investigating whether 26-year-old Jiang was the target of a road rage after a car crash.

During a news conference earlier this month, New Haven Police Chief Ottoniel Reyes said Bonn should be considered “armed and dangerous” and that the public should use “extreme caution” around him.

Police say Bon was spotted in a stolen vehicle from Massachusetts at the best Western hotel in North Haven on the night of the shooting. Authorities have previously issued two arrest warrants for Bonn, one for possession of a stolen vehicle in North Haven and another for stealing a vehicle from Massachusetts.

On February 11, the U.S. Marshals Service reported that he was spotted driving with family members in Brookhaven, Georgia. Agency officials believe he may be staying in suburban Atlanta with family or friends.

The U.S. has announced a $ 10,000 reward for information leading to the ban. Said the marshals.

An MIT spokeswoman previously told NBC News that he received a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from the university in June 2014, and has been enrolled as a graduate student in electrical engineering and computer science since September 2014.

Jiang’s fianc மனைவிe graduated from MIT in 2020 with a degree in bioengineering. It’s not clear if Bon knows him.