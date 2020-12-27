Police say a man wearing a Trump mask, Santa Claus hat and beard shot his nephew

Authorities say a man wearing a Santa Claus beard and hat and President Donald Trump masked his brother-in-law twice in California on Saturday.

The victim was admitted to hospital with serious but life-threatening injuries following a morning attack in Rohnert Park, California, according to a statement from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Gerald Jacint, 75, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Department officials said he was wearing an obvious disguise when he stopped across the street from his nephew’s home and approached to hand him a package.

“He parked his black Dodge car across the street, wearing a head mask similar to Donald Trump, a white long curly beard and a Santa hat.”

The 77-year-old victim, whose name has not been released by police, met Jacinta outside, but police said they could not identify him. The department said he would not pick up the package, which the suspect said was a “special delivery,” and that Jacint lifted a duffel bag he was carrying and fired.

It is unclear whether the two-time victim was shot through the bag.

“Although the victim sustained two gunshot wounds, he was still able to photograph Jacint getting into his vehicle while fleeing,” police said.

The victim’s wife dialed 911, and public safety officials said officers were in the area within a minute. Jacint was driving nearby when he surrendered at a corner by officers.

“While searching the vehicle, officers found a .380 pistol in a duffel bag,” the department said. Police said they also found a masked beard.

A box in the victim’s driveway – it was unclear if it was a package – was considered suspicious, and a Sonoma County disposal team responded and eventually determined a piece was inside.