Polling stations closed in Venezuela after election | News

Venezuela’s election officials have announced that this Sunday’s election day will end on a regular basis, highlighting the continued attendance of citizens at their respective centers across the country.

According to the National Electoral Council (CNE), the social network posted on its Twitter account that “only polling stations with queuing voters will be open.”

The Venezuelan people voted for 3,082 public offices to renew the powers of 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislative councils and 2,471 municipal councils.

Following this, Defense Minister Vladimir Patrino Lopez spoke about the participation of the Venezuelan people in the election.

“A wonderful day for the homeland, a joy, it marks a new path for the Republic of Venezuela in Bolivaria. Today it was marked by the joy and coexistence of citizens who left with the desire to exercise their right,” he said.

He pointed out that the project republic, which is responsible for securing election materials, would be reluctant to move teams to CNE warehouses, but would mobilize again on November 26 when voting is appropriate for tribal communities.

For his part, Remigio Ceballos, Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, congratulated the people for presenting “the best demonstration of civic training and the full utilization of sovereignty by suffrage.” Big vote, “he said.

International observers announced in front of the media that they would go to the polls and congratulate the people for recognizing the democratic nature of the South American nation.

Overseer and former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino said, “Achieving such broad participation strengthens and strengthens democracy in Venezuela.” He further added that there were witnesses from various political parties at the polling booths.

For her part, the international observer, Gabriela Rivadeneira, affirmed that this day was held in a peaceful manner in democracy and at different venues and tables, confirming the “cohesive work of the Venezuelan people for complete respect”.

A few hours ago, CNE President Pedro Calcadilla said that they were constantly monitoring the election process and that each of the issues raised had been resolved.

“Everything is going as planned,” he told the state media, the Venezuelan De Television (VTV), over the phone.

For their part, candidates from various political organizations in the country called on the people to vote and recognize the democratic nature of the South American nation.

On the other hand, the former president of the Spanish government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, is in the country as an international comrade to observe the process, stressing that restoring the sense of dialogue is necessary and that peace is always necessary.

Rodriguez reiterated that the fate of the Venezuelan people is determined by the citizens of this South American country.

As many as 21,159,846 Venezuelans were allowed to go to their respective polling stations, and 30,000 polling stations were opened at 06:00 (10:00 GMT) local time.

A total of 70,244 candidates were nominated by 80 national and regional political bodies for the controversial 3,082 posts this Sunday.