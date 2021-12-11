President Biden concludes Democratic Summit praising its usefulness

President Joe Biden, in defiance of the participants’ veto, supported the usefulness of the two-day summit on democracy during his closing remarks.

“This meeting showed that democracy is everywhere, and that those who attack it will not be able to extinguish the flames of freedom burning in the hearts of the people with all the drugs in the world,” he said, noting those opponents. Exceptionally, China and Russia are leading those concerns.

The Spanish president says democracy is the best alternative to the “dictatorial slide”.

“Democracy knows no bounds, it speaks all languages, it is anti – corruption, human rights activists, journalists, peaceful protesters live on the front lines around the planet. Defending democracy requires the efforts of the whole community, strengthening the security of democracy and introducing reforms that will make governments more transparent.” We have a duty to ask, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

The host of this meeting, which has brought together hundreds of countries, has invited all of them to a second summit next year to review the results achieved over the next few months, both live and not virtual.

“We have facilitated the dialogue between Arizona and Mannheim, Germany,” he said, attesting to the relevance. “We listen to the concerns of young people who are more at risk in the future than others, and we need to make sure their voices are important,” he said. “We need to make sure that technology helps improve the lives of citizens, not degrades them,” he added.

Although he mentioned the agreement between Panama and Costa Rica and it was not closed with the specific agreement of its participants, he was motivated by his hope that achievements would flourish due to the energy and enthusiasm he saw at the event. And the Dominican Republic to strengthen its institutions and co-operate on issues of transparency, human rights and economic development. “I hope to see many more of these alliances, and each of the participants weighs the efforts and results,” he said.

The United States announced on Friday that it would impose sanctions on China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh for their actions against human rights. It added the Chinese artificial intelligence company Senseme Group to its list of investors. Canada and the United Kingdom joined in the clearance effort, while Washington imposed new fines on North Korea. “Our actions send the message that democracy works against those who abuse state power and those who inflict pain and oppression,” the Treasury Department explained.

The meeting was attended by several leaders. The President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, described the summit as a wonderful opportunity and stressed the importance of strengthening the credibility and credibility of the democratic model “as the best alternative to any dictatorial slip.” Among other things, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi highlighted the difficult balance between contradictions between personal freedom and collective security. “Democracy may not be right, but it is right,” said Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission.