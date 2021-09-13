Presidents of 17 countries to attend CELAC summit in Mexico – Juventus Rebel

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 13.- A total of 17 countries from the community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC) will be represented by their heads of state or government at the VI Summit of the Regional Organization to be held in Mexico on Sunday. In addition, two vice presidents, nine foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials will attend the regional conference.

Mexico’s Undersecretary of State, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, said on his Twitter account: “We are delighted that Mexico will be the meeting place of Latin America and the Caribbean at the VI Summit (of CELAC) on September 18. Telesur.

“17 presidents, 2 vice presidents, 9 foreign ministers and other top officials will represent their countries,” the Undersecretary of State for Latin America and the Caribbean explained.

Among the leaders present at the regional conference in Mexico are the leaders of Argentina and Alberto Fernandez; From Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Colonel; From Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Cusada; From Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador and Uruguay, Luis Lacalle p. In addition, the host, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

At the VI Selak Summit, one of the central issues of the Organization of American States (OAS) in question will be addressed.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Efrat has already announced on several occasions that leaders are preparing a proposal for the United States (Canada) and Canada, instead of the OAS, accused of interfering, with another regional solidarity body.

The decisions of the Seleucid heads of state and government will be presented to the United States and Canada next Saturday in the first half of 2022.