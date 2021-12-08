https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211207/fiestas-marianas-son-de-pueblo-de-nicaragua-no-de-la-jerarquia-catolica-1119084767.html

Priest of Nicaragua: Marianne festivals belong to the people, not to the Catholic hierarchy

Managua (Sputnik) – The famous celebration of the Immaculate Conception of Mary in Nicaragua violates the hierarchical guidelines of the Catholic Church … 12/07/2021, Sputnik Mundo

On November 24, Cardinal Leopoldo Prentice, the High Commissioner of the Diocese of Managua, released guidelines for Marion and Christmas celebrations 2021, which read in the first paragraph “Celebrate especially in a family setting or in small groups”. Maria. Next, Cardinal Prens “guides in traditional criteria, build altars in churches and homes, and avoid crowds,” and this statement emphasizes the use of the basic protocol against the COVID-19 epidemic. To strengthen Nicaragua’s Christian faith and alleviate the suffering of families who lost their members due to Govt-19, Nicaragua’s hope for the second year in a row has strengthened Nicaragua’s faith and confidence in dealing with the epidemic, because the vast majority of people ask God for health, protection, and protection for all families, if not God. Well-being, especially to the victims, “said Nicaragua, a pastor. The Episcopal Conference, a high-ranking official of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, has ordered the closure of temples in 2021 to prevent the virus from spreading. -19 spread in the churches, but the La Merced Church in Managua was opened by the decision of Father Castro, who considered it necessary to strictly adhere to the Govt’s preventive measures and to keep alive the prayers of faith and hope from coexistence in the community. -19. “The good things we can see from this plague is that it has brought us closer to God, it is in pain, it seeks God only in suffering, (His protection is sought), so this is one thing. Be positive in this plague;” Help yourself, I am going to help you. ” There is a proverb, how do we help each other? We use all the means we already know to protect ourselves and prevent Govt-19 disease, “said Father Castro. In 2007, the government of President Daniel Ortega resumed mass celebrations of La Purasima. The saint of Nicaragua erects altars more than five meters high on crowded avenues in Managua and in the centers of the most important cities in the country. Nicaraguans celebrate the traditional Criteria ala Virgen Maria every December 7th, designed with songs and serenades of believers going to altars in homes, churches and public places, December 8 is declared the day of the Virgin Doctrine, a national holiday, and ends on Wednesday, November 28th Are the peak days of the festivals.

