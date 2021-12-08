December 8, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Priest of Nicaragua: Marianne festivals belong to the people, not to the Catholic hierarchy

Obadiah Silva December 8, 2021 6 min read

23:26 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 03:26 GMT 08.12.2021)

Managua (Sputnik) – The famous celebration of Mary’s Immaculate Conception in Nicaragua is contrary to the hierarchical guidelines of the Catholic Church in the country for carrying out the criteria in “small circumstances”, although Pastor Antonio Castro has confirmed that the festival belongs to the people.

“It’s a festival of the people, it’s not a festival of hierarchies. It’s the people, the culture, the tradition, the same evangelicals who brought love to Mary. They brought us that gift from her mother, so they can not. A Catholic priest working in the church told the Sputnik Agency.

On November 24, Cardinal Leopoldo Prentice, the High Commissioner of the Diocese of Managua, released guidelines for Marion and Christmas celebrations 2021, which read in the first paragraph “Celebrate especially in a family setting or in small groups”. Mary.

Next, Cardinal Prens “guides in traditional criteria, build altars in churches and homes, and avoid crowds,” and this statement emphasizes the use of the basic protocol against the COVID-19 epidemic.

However, Father Castro believes that the Marian festival is a good omen for Nicaraguans to ease the pain of families who have lost members due to COVID-19, which has hit Nicaragua for a second year, and to strengthen the Christian faith.

“God’s faith and trust have been strengthened in dealing with the epidemic because the majority of people can turn to whom, but God, ask for health, protection, peace and well – being for all families, especially for the victims,” ​​said the Nicaraguan priest.

La Purísima: Altar of the Virgin Mary in Nicaragua

La Pursima: What is it and why is it celebrated in Nicaragua?

The Episcopal Conference, a high-ranking official of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, ordered the closure of temples in 2021 to prevent the spread of the Covit-19 virus in parishes, but La Merced Church in Managua remained open by Father’s decision. Castro felt it was necessary to strictly adhere to the Govt-19 preventive measures and keep alive the prayers of hope and optimism from coexistence in the community.

“One of the good things we can see from this plague is that it has brought us closer to God, it is in pain, God seeks in distress, (seeks His protection), so it is a positive thing in this plague;” Help yourselves, I am going to help you ” “And how do we help each other? We use all the means we already know to protect ourselves and avoid the Cov-19s,” said Father Castro.

Mary's Immaculate Conception in Nicaragua (Archive)

Excitement during the popular tradition and epidemics in La Purasima de Nicaragua

November 23, 21:23 GMT

In 2007, the government of President Daniel Ortega relaunched the massive celebration of the Fursima festivities by erecting altars more than five meters high on crowded roads in the cities of Managua and some of the nation’s most important cities, where the patron saint of Nicaragua is invited. .

Nicaraguans traditionally celebrate the Criteria a la Virgin Maria every December 7 with songs and serenades of believers visiting altars designed in homes, churches and public places, and December 8 is declared Doctrine Day, a national holiday on both dates. Beginning on November 28th and ending on Wednesday are the peak days of the Puricima Festival.

