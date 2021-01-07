Pro-Trump mob temporarily bans alcohol on American Airlines flights following Hurricane Capital

The day after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters attacked US capital, American Airlines issued new “precautionary” measures.

American Airlines spokesman Andrew Troll told NBC News on Thursday that he had increased staffing at airports in the DC area.

“We work closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure floor and air safety for our customers and team members,” Troll said.

No alcohol will be served on DC flights on Thursday, but Troll said the company will “constantly monitor the situation.” Due to the epidemic, American Airlines stopped drinking in the main room on March 24, but it is still available in first class, According to the company.

The announcement comes a day after a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied US Capital – a chaotic and sometimes violent scene that killed four people and forced Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to vacate the building. Three of the four deaths at or around the Capitol grounds were due to “medical emergencies”. A woman was shot and later died.

Julie Hedrick, president of the Professional Aviation Assistants’ Association, said in a letter to union members on Wednesday that the flight attendants were “aware of a number of air incidents that forced passengers to confront other passengers and staff expressing politically motivated aggression.”

Hedrick advised the flight attendants to “maintain environmental awareness and try to handle all safety and security issues on the ground.”

“As security experts, we are well-trained in dealing with login barriers, but we never have to deal with politically motivated verbal or physical arguments,” Hedrick said in a statement.

“Be extra vigilant on flights departing from the Washington, D.C. area for the next few days. Involve your co-workers if you have safety concerns.”