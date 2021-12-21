Puerto Rican freedom fighters congratulate Borik on election victory in Chile

In a letter, the organization described Borik’s victory over radical conservative Jose Antonio Cast on the eve of the second round of South American elections as “extraordinary.”

The document, signed by MINH co-chairs Julio A. Muriente and angel Rodríguez, highlights the Chileans’ blow to the national right following the political principles of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. 1974-1990).

“The Chilean people, as they have done in recent years, have provided an excellent model of political maturity, the will to confront, fight and unite the dark enemy,” Muriante and Rodriguez pledged on behalf of their clerics.

They also pointed out that the war’s victory in the election marks the end of a year in which the progressive forces came to power, and they recalled the recent victories of Siomara Castro in Honduras and Pedro Castillo in Peru.

MINH leaders said the victories came despite “threats, intimidation and attacks unleashed by the US government and its allies against the advancing democratic, progressive and revolutionary processes in our United States.” From Puerto Rico, the text concludes, we join in the continental and global joy caused by this overwhelming victory.

Borik, the candidate of the left-wing coalition Abreu Dignity, was declared the winner of the Chilean presidential election with 55.86 percent of the vote, almost 12 percentage points higher than the Christian Social Front’s representative, Castillo.

acl / avs