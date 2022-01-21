Putin and Putin may meet to resolve the conflict over Russia’s possible occupation of Ukraine

Eventually the meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hidden to address Russia’s threat of aggression against Ukraine.Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken warned on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland.

“If it’s worthwhile for both leaders to meet, talk, engage, and try to move things forward, I think we’re fully prepared to do that,” Blingen said.

Although there were no major improvements in the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, both sides agreed to return to their capitals and hold consultations before meeting again. After several days of tension as Russian troops concentrated on the border with Ukraine, Information ABC News.

Furthermore, in an interview with ABC on “Good Morning America”, Blinken confirmed that the United States is open to the idea of ​​holding a summit to resolve the conflict between the two European countries.

“Of course, we are ready. This time, After sharing some ideas with Russia, the plan is to calculate where we are next weekSaid Blinken.

The comments, made by the foreign secretary, were in response to two draft agreements issued by Russia in December in which Moscow demanded that the US and NATO prevent Ukraine from joining the Western military alliance and withdraw troops from the east. European member states.

“There are certain fundamental issues and policies that the United States and our allies and allies are committed to sustaining. This includes those who obstruct the sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to write their own future.. There is no place for business, there is nothing, “Blingen said Friday.

As US officials warned of the immediate threat of Russian occupationLawmakers are urging the Biden administration to send more military aid to Ukraine. Mountain.

Wednesday, US Government Announced $ 200 million in defense assistance to Ukraine, Which was approved in December and issued in the event of an invasion of Russia.

Blingen is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky in Kiev on Wednesday., The capital of Ukraine, is expected to send military aid from the United States in the coming weeks.

