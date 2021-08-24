Putin denies Russian military intervention in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Tuesday that his country was closely monitoring what was happening in Afghanistan, but promised he would not intervene militarily in the conflict, thus ruling out the possibility of it happening.

“Obviously, we have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Let our armed forces be dragged into a conflict against all,” the Kremlin leader said.

Putin also recalled the experience of the Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) in Central Asia from 1979 to 1989, where he reiterated that “we have learned the necessary lessons.”

The Russian president acknowledged that the situation in Afghanistan was “complex and dangerous” and stressed that Russia and its allies were closely following the situation in the face of the threat posed by international terrorism.

“There is a danger that terrorists and other groups taking refuge in Afghanistan will take advantage of the chaos caused by our Western colleagues and try to increase it in neighboring countries. And this will be a direct threat to our country, which is already our partner,” he said.

In turn, he commented that the military operations in the North Caucasus against international terrorist organizations and if they were not destroyed, Russian territory would now be a scene of the same terror that is happening in Afghanistan.

“Russia is the only country that has been able to destroy international terrorist organizations,” he said.

Similarly, he recalled the threats posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking, with the CSTO (Joint Security Agreement), its Joint Security Council, almost convening this Monday to analyze the issue.

Last week, in the framework of a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin urged the West to work with Russia to normalize the situation in Afghanistan.

Similarly, he pointed to the irresponsible policy of Western intervention in order to impose democratic values ​​on other countries.

After announcing the withdrawal of US forces and allies, the Taliban launched an offensive that intensified until they captured the capital on August 15.

As President Ashraf Ghani left the country, the Taliban began meetings to form a new government.