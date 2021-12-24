Putin says Russia is defending itself only against hostility – Juventus Rebelde

MOSCOW, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed that the United States would place missiles near Eurasian borders and not Russia, which is on Washington’s doorstep. Country.

“Do you ask too much not to place any attack system near our house? What’s so significant about a goat’s head? ”The Russian president asked at his annual news conference.

What if the missiles were placed on the border between the United States and Canada? Or in Mexico? Putin recalled that throughout history, the United States has had regional conflicts with its southern neighbors. Whose California is it? Whose is Texas? Have they already forgotten? ”, He added.

The president sued Washington offers security guarantees. In 1999, when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) promised not to expand one centimeter east, Putin insisted that “they should be guaranteed immediately.”

According to Telesur, the Russian president stressed that the Atlantic Alliance has a five-phase expansion. “Our actions will not depend on the course of the negotiations, but on the unconditional guarantee of Russia’s security,” he said.

Similarly, Putin stressed that some Western governments are responding to pressure on Russia by considering the Russian territory as too large, despite the disintegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

“The Soviet Union did everything it could to establish normal relations with the United States and the United States. There were experts in the US Special Services in our military facilities who went to work every day. The government hired CIA (CIA) advisers and staff. What else do they want? (…) then They started extending NATO to the east, “he said.

“In his opinion, today Russia is very big because European countries have become smaller countries,” he said.

Russia Today, in its statement at the president’s annual press conference, noted other things, including his prediction that China would overtake the United States as a world trade power. Vladimir Putin predicted that within the next three decades, China would surpass the United States in all aspects of its economy, predicting that Americans would lose their dominance in finance and trade.

“Today, China’s economy is already larger than the United States in terms of purchasing power parity,” he said. According to him, “By 2035-2050, it will be over and China will become the world’s leading economy, by all measure.”

Nevertheless, Putin continued, the West is working to undermine the world’s most populous country and stifle its growth.

He added that the US-led boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing for alleged human rights abuses was an attempt to ensure that China could not “raise its head” more than its rivals.

Earlier this month, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks via video link amid rising tensions between the two countries and the West. Following the discussions, the Kremlin revealed that they had agreed to create a shared financial system to reduce their reliance on US-dominated sites, the RT noted.

The move comes in response to repeated warnings by Western powers that Russia should sever its Brussels-based SWIFT financial structure as a kind of sanction.

During a press conference on Thursday, Putin said China was his country’s number one ally, adding that “we have very trusting relations and this helps us to build good business relations.”

“We are cooperating in the defense sector. The Chinese military is often equipped with the world’s most sophisticated weapons systems. We are developing some high-tech weapons together, ”the Russian leader said.