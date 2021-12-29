Radio Havana Cuba | Afghanistan has not technically been able to detect the Omicron variant

Reports indicate that Omicron has been found in Iran and Pakistan.

Countries that share borders with Afghanistan.

Kabul, Dec 29 (RHC) Public Health Ministry spokesman Javed Hazar has confirmed that there are no test kits in Afghanistan to detect the Omicron variant of the SARS-CV2 corona virus.

The official said that Pmicron has not been detected by the PCR machines we currently have and it still needs more advanced machines.

We asked the World Health Organization to provide the equipment needed to verify cases with the new strain, and promised to send it by the end of January 2022, Hasher added.

Reports indicate that Omicron has been found in Iran and Pakistan, which share borders with Afghanistan.

Officials at the Afghanistan-Japan Hospital, one of the Govt-19 treatment centers in Kabul, expressed deep concern over the lack of medical supplies at the center.

Dr. Ahmed Jawad Faydeen commented that economic and political problems did not take Kovit-19 seriously and that if not faced with the latest wave of the epidemic Ómicron, there would now be a health crisis.

According to official data, about 16,000 cases of the new SARS-CoV2 corona virus have been reported in the country and more than 7,000 Afghans have died from the disease. (Fountain: PL)