Radio Havana Cuba | Nicaragua received 800,000 doses of Govt-19 vaccine from China

Vacuna Sinopharm

Managua, December 24 (RHC) Nicaragua today received 800,000 synoform vaccines sent by the Chinese government to continue the vaccine campaign against Govt-19, Health Ministry chief Martha Reyes said.

According to the official, the new batch completes millions of formulations provided by Asian Nation and Syringes to integrate a comprehensive strategy to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Central America.

Lauren Ortega, Presidential Adviser on Investment, Trade and International Cooperation, thanked Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, for this gesture of brotherhood, brotherhood and humanity in support of the health of the people of Nicaragua.

Dener and the music producer noted the work with Beijing, as well as projects of high humanitarian value, and the opportunities for cooperation in the interests of peace, security and stability for integrated development and the common good.

Earlier, on Sunday, December 12, the first donation of 200,000 doses of synoform vaccine against Covit-19 came to Nicaragua, one of the first efforts since the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Representatives of Nicaragua and China signed a joint statement on the recovery of diplomatic relations and mutual recognition at the ambassador level in the port city of Tianjin on Friday, December 10, and held meetings on cooperation, trade and investment.

The agreement promotes friendship between the two states on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence. (Fountain:PL)