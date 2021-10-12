Radio Havana Cuba | The Commission to Investigate Epidemiology in Brazil has registered 11 charges against Bolzano

Photo: Internet.

BRASILIA, Oct. 11 (RHC) The Brazilian Senate Commission on Epidemiology, which manages the country, has advanced that in its report, the president will present a list of at least 11 crimes that should be charged against Jair Bolzano. Crimes against public health and against humanity.

This was revealed by the CBI, one of the key reporters in the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, Senator Renan Calheiros, who advanced that there were at least 40 defendants besides Bolzano.

“We have already selected 11 types of crimes related to the President alone. They range from responsibility crimes, general crimes, crimes against public health and crimes against humanity,” he said.

According to Bolzano, in the report to be discussed later this month, the commission’s incentive proposals must then be approved by the state’s attorney general’s office, which has the power to initiate criminal proceedings against the president.

We are going to blame all those who should be blamed. We are going to send the indictments to the various public ministries, and we are only going to send the Attorney General (Augusto Aras) of the Republic under the special powers associated with it, ”Calheiros said.

The senator of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) already announced last week that President Bolzano would be “certainly” blamed by the Senate Commission for “everything he did” during the health crisis.

However, the number of people charged has also risen from “about thirty” to “forty” over the past week, according to his latest statements in an interview with Globo.

Although he referred to corona virus victims in Brazil as “out of respect”, he could not “select” the defendants, and Ricardo Barros, the head of the House of Representatives’ government, is expected to receive an invitation to “participate” in the negotiations for the purchase of vaccines; Nise Yamaguchi, Paolo Zanotto, “Famous Members of the Co-Cabinet” of Polsanaro.

Leading candidates appearing on the list of defendants include former health minister Eduardo Pasello, his ‘number two’ Elsio Franco and some officials from the medical company Precisa Medicamendos. (Proof: Latin Press)