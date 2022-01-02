Radio Havana Cuba | The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed concern over the health of a Palestinian prisoner on strike in Israel

Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike in Israel for 139 days

Protesting his imprisonment. (Photo: PL)

Ramallah, Jan 2 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed deep concern over the health of Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian prisoner who has been on a 139-day hunger strike in Israel.

“Every effort should be made to find a solution that avoids the irreversible consequences for Hawash’s health,” the ICRC said in a statement.

He stressed that the agency officials were constantly visiting the prisoner and constantly monitoring his health.

The organization insists that all prisoners be treated with humanity and dignity.

The prime minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Mohamed Shayde, yesterday urged Israeli officials to release Hawass, who is being held captive under an administrative restraining policy.

Criticized by the UN and human rights groups, the so-called administrative custody of Israel is used to detain Palestinians at intervals of three to six months, usually based on undisclosed evidence.

Faced with the situation, the Islamic Jihad group threatened the Jewish state with severe retaliation if Hawash died the previous day.

In a statement issued in the Gaza Strip, its general secretary, Ziad al-Nakala, signed a statement saying his death was considered a massacre and that hostilities would begin.

The text underscores that “all options are open and on the table, unless the occupation (Israel) continues to be postponed and its responsibilities avoided.”

This Saturday, which coincides with the beginning of this year, about 500 Palestinians imprisoned under the administrative detention policy began to boycott Israeli courts in protest of their detention.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement that the prisoners had accepted the unprecedented decision to “condemn this mockery” against all judicial action related to administrative restraint.

At the end of November, there were 4,550 Palestinians in Israeli jails, including 32 women and 170 minors, according to official data. (Fountain:PL)