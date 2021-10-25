Radio Havana Cuba | The personal school year began in Venezuela

Youth in classes

Caracas, Oct. 25 (RHC) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that children and youth in Venezuela have returned to face-to-face classes after 19 months due to the Govt-19 epidemic. Must comply with life safety measures.

“The President confirmed that there will be special comprehensive epidemiological surveillance, and that the Executive President and the Ministry of Health will be responsible for this monitoring.”

“This Monday, October 25, we are giving a huge pass because tomorrow’s classes will start in Venezuela. The face-to-face classes are back with full life safety,” he told the head of state on Sunday from the Miraflores Palace, the seat of executive power.

“This Monday is ringing the bell for the start of face-to-face classes in Venezuela with respective concerns,” he added.

He noted that if it is necessary to stop face-to-face classes for seven days or more at school or high school due to epidemiological surveillance, approval will be given to avoid or stop potential infections of the corona virus.

The President of the South American country urged teachers to follow bio-safety measures such as proper use of masks, hand washing and physical distance as much as possible.

For now, classes start in November and December with a lot of activities. Nov.

Starting this Monday, schools and high schools will begin vaccinating children over the age of 12, Maduro said.

“We will vaccinate high school girls and complete 100 percent of the vaccination of faculty and education. As of the last day data we have, we have 85 percent, yet 15 percent have not been vaccinated,” he said.

(Telsur)