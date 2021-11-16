Radio Havana Cuba | The presidential candidates held their pre-election debate

Chilean candidates

SANTIAGO, Nov. 16 (RHC) Chile’s presidential candidates held their last televised debate before next Sunday’s election, when citizens will choose their future president for the 2022-2026 term.

One of the key moments in the debate was when five candidates asked Republican (PP) far-right Jose Antonio Castilo for his support for the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). In one of his recent interventions.

Gabriel Boric, the presidential candidate of the left-leaning I-Abrew Dignity Coalition with high electoral preferences, was also targeted by his political opponents.

Chile’s election law stipulates that a candidate must win more than 50 percent of the vote to win the presidency in the first round, but so far no candidate has won that vote.

The referendum will take place on December 19 in the first two candidates who received the two highest votes, Cast and Borick.

Borick denounced that there are points in Castin’s electoral program that jeopardize advances in discrimination and human rights because the far – right does not recognize same-sex marriage and rejects abortion under any circumstances.

Cast said the 1989 election, led by the Pinochet government, was “democratic, free and informed.”

Yasna Provoste, a Christian Democrat, said she was looking for a country with the right to decent pay, housing, health care and adult care.

The official candidate, Sebastian Chichel, said he was fighting for the best destiny for the country and would give a voice to “a consistent struggle for cohesive progress” and “the largest peaceful majority in Chile.”

Marco Enriquez-Ominami, leader of the Progressive Party (PRO), opposed the summit. “We know the anger of the Chileans. Security is at stake, but not because of Pinochet’s comments. It’s not about choosing friendship. You decide. I do not want extremists, I want to make sure, ”he said.

Eduardo Arts, a candidate for the Patriotic League, was in favor of changing the organization. “We have carried a lot of flags of Chile’s re-establishment with the anti – imperialist program. The future belongs to the workers. The only way to stop the closure is no less evil, the only way,” he said.

Seventh Chilean presidential candidate, economist Franco Paris (People’s Party) did not take part in the debate because he is in the United States where he tested positive for Govt-19.

(Telsur)