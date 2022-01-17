Radio Havana Cuba | They believe NATO should close to new member states

Illustrated image

Washington, Jan 17 (RHC) An article on www.foreignaffairs.com says the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should change course and publicly and openly reject the inclusion of new members.

The report, written by Michael Kimmaz, a professor of history at the Catholic University of the United States, threatens to expand the alliance across Russia’s borders.

Today it is a loose, loose behemoth of 30 countries spread across North America, Western Europe, the Baltic states and Turkey, he noted.

It participates militarily in Serbia, Afghanistan and Libya, and NATO oscillates between attack and defense. The sheer magnitude of the alliance and the ambiguity of its mission risked dragging it into a major European war, he warned.

In his assessment, the educator promised that annexing Ukraine would be strategic madness.

He emphasized that the decision was an insult to Ukraine (and to Georgia), and said that it was a play on the absurd standards of the West to pursue an open door policy.

Kimmez noted the current situation in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of spreading completely false information about the alleged “provocation” by Moscow to occupy Ukraine.

He pointed out that Ukrainians and Americans are smearing mud in the water and calling distraction without speaking openly, and everyone knows that what they are saying does not correspond to reality.

He said that an alliance that could not act for its own benefit would undermine itself from within by grasping rejected assumptions.

For NATO’s survival, a reform is needed, and the completion of what is associated with it will allow an approach consistent with the international order and revisionism, not ruled by the Western model, in line with the region’s problems. (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia, it will not disappear in no time.

The educator encouraged the conquest of every inch of diplomacy between the United States, Europe and Russia.

