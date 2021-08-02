Americans own 48 percent of the world’s 650 million publicly owned weapons.

Havana, Aug 2 (Reuters) – New York’s Democratic candidate for mayor Eric Adams on Monday warned that the U.S. city was losing control of public security as violence escalated by firearms.

According to the New York Times, at least 18 people were injured this weekend, the most serious being 10 injuries in all. It happened Saturday night in the Latin region of North Corona in Queens.

The event brought Democratic and Republican mayoral candidates to the scene, where they asked New York City to intensify the fight against criminal gangs and guns.

Former police captain Adams, who has vowed to take action against his law enforcement record and crime, warned that violence would worsen if not properly intervened.

He asked to resolve the issue with a joint committee closely coordinated between federal, state and municipal agencies, and proposed the renewal of a police unit to hunt down illegal weapons.

For his part, Republican nominee Curtis Sliva said it would be best to expand the database of the anti-gang unit and the police department.

According to initial reports, the episode in North Korea appeared to be related to gang violence, but seven of the victims in the shooting were innocent spectators, including a 72-year-old man.

Police have released a surveillance video showing two masked men wearing masked sweatshirts and a handgun in both cases.

There will be more than 280 mass shootings in the United States by 2021, which now occur under random circumstances and for a myriad of reasons: workplaces, house parties, outdoor gatherings, street corners and even city districts.

