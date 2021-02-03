Rancho Valencia, U.S. Grand del Mar is one of the top hotels in the News

The nearly one-year epidemic that drastically reduced travel in 2020 did not prevent American News and World Report from releasing an annual list of the country’s best hotels, including two luxury properties in San Diego County, which ranked in the top 20.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa at Rancho Santa Fe ranked 9th on the 2021 list, while Fairmont Grand del Mar, located in the Carmel Valley, was ranked 20th on US News’ 11th Year of Best Luxury Hotels.

Released on Tuesday, the publication’s ranking reflects the highest level of luxury property, with hotels within 4-, 4.5- or 5-star “hotel class” ratings. Most recently, the U.S. News selected 3.5 star hotels, which received industry praise and other 3.5 star hotels for selected US destinations.

The final ranking takes into account the opinions of experts and users. U.S. News also evaluates the number and importance of a hotel receiving awards and nominations from expert travel industry sources.

U.S. Among other San Diego County hotels that have received gold rankings from News’ 10th year list of best hotels, Lodge in Tory Pines is ranked 40th in the United States (and 8th in California); U.S. Grant, 172nd; Pentry, 239th; And El Aberge del Mar, 363rd.

U.S. Local hotels also performed well in News’ individual individual resorts ranking. Within California, Rancho Valencia ranks first and Grand del Mar ranks 2nd. The lodge at Tore Pines is in fourth place and the Park Hyatt Aviara is in sixth.

“The travel industry has faced many challenges over the past year, underscoring the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards,” he said. Said Zack Watson, travel editor of the News. “This year’s list provides a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next trip, whether in a few months or next year.”

In San Diego County, hotel occupation rates plummeted last year. Some hotels, such as Rancho Valencia, were closed for several weeks at the onset of the epidemic. U.S. News noted that it did not include COVID-19 data in its algorithm rankings, but pointed out that the major industry awards that relied on its list took into account property cleanliness.

“Temporarily closed properties due to COVID-19 are still being evaluated and added to the rankings,” said Sarah Javors, a U.S. spokeswoman. “With the latest vaccine developments and vaccine releases, more and more consumers are looking forward to booking their next trip. U.S. News Travel has recently seen an improvement in traffic, with more people doing holiday research to hotels, resorts and places.”