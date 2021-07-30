Recent News on Corona Virus and Vaccine, Live | Andalusian High Court approves curfew in Marbella and Estepona | Community

Note to readers: EL PAÍS explicitly provides essential information about the corona virus during a crisis. If you would like to support our magazine, Subscribe here.

The Andalusian High Court has upheld a curfew order from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Chamber considers this action to be “appropriate and necessary” to protect the public health of the people and “proportional” to restrict the fundamental right to personal liberty. The epidemic, along with European funding for economic recovery, is one of the center’s problems Conference of Presidents It is being celebrated in Salamanca this Friday. The appointment comes at a time when Govt events are falling again, while the pressure on ICUs is increasing, with 17.7% occupancy. Head of Government Pedro Sanchez announced that Health had closed the contract for the arrival of an additional 3.4 million Pfizers in August to expedite vaccination. Meanwhile, in an effort to prevent the progression of the Delta type, Israel has begun using the third dose of the vaccine for adults over 60 years of age.