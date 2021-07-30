July 30, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Recent News on Corona Virus and Vaccine, Live | Andalusian High Court approves curfew in Marbella and Estepona | Community

Arzu July 30, 2021 1 min read

Note to readers: EL PAÍS explicitly provides essential information about the corona virus during a crisis. If you would like to support our magazine, Subscribe here.

The Andalusian High Court has upheld a curfew order from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Chamber considers this action to be “appropriate and necessary” to protect the public health of the people and “proportional” to restrict the fundamental right to personal liberty. The epidemic, along with European funding for economic recovery, is one of the center’s problems Conference of Presidents It is being celebrated in Salamanca this Friday. The appointment comes at a time when Govt events are falling again, while the pressure on ICUs is increasing, with 17.7% occupancy. Head of Government Pedro Sanchez announced that Health had closed the contract for the arrival of an additional 3.4 million Pfizers in August to expedite vaccination. Meanwhile, in an effort to prevent the progression of the Delta type, Israel has begun using the third dose of the vaccine for adults over 60 years of age.

READ  What do you know about the residential building collapse in Miami?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Guatemala demands resignation of Geomati and Attorney General

July 30, 2021 Arzu
6 min read

Voluntary charities condemn speculation and high prices in the anticoagulant vaccine market

July 30, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

They are demanding the release of the former Malian president from the sub-community – Prinza Latina

July 29, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Recent News on Corona Virus and Vaccine, Live | Andalusian High Court approves curfew in Marbella and Estepona | Community

July 30, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Guatemala demands resignation of Geomati and Attorney General

July 30, 2021 Arzu
6 min read

Voluntary charities condemn speculation and high prices in the anticoagulant vaccine market

July 30, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

They are demanding the release of the former Malian president from the sub-community – Prinza Latina

July 29, 2021 Arzu