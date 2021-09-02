Recent News on Corona Virus and Vaccine, Live | EMA does not consider a third dose of the vaccine for the general public | Community

Note to Readers: EL PAÍS explicitly provides essential information about the corona virus during the crisis. If you would like to support our magazine, Subscribe here.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not consider administering a third dose of the Covit-19 vaccine to the general public, as the company announced in a statement on Thursday. Immune deficiency. Head of Government Pedro Sanchez visited the Guadalajara-based vaccination service this Thursday. It was in this city that the national vaccination campaign against Govt-19 began in late December. “The success of this vaccine is a lesson of great patriotism,” he said. In a joint statement issued this Wednesday, US-based company Moderna and its Japanese partner Daketa pledged “no evidence”. Road pollution His vaccine and the deaths of two Japanese citizens. Several batches of more than one and a half million vaccines made in Spain were withdrawn last week in Japan as a result of the discovery of some bottles contaminated with steel particles. Two died after receiving the dose from the withdrawn blocks.